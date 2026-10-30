A military Humvee disappeared from the parking area of a reserve unit at the Julis military base in southern Israel.

The IDF fears the vehicle could be used in an attempt to infiltrate military bases or training areas. The Military Police's Criminal Investigation Division has launched an investigation into the circumstances of its disappearance.

According to a report by Doron Kadosh on Galei Zahal (Army Radio), the incident was discovered Wednesday during an inspection of an emergency equipment storage facility belonging to a reserve unit at the Julis base in southern Israel.

During the inspection, unit personnel noticed that one of the military Humvees was missing from the parking area. Immediately after discovering the vehicle was missing, extensive searches were launched throughout the base and at nearby military installations in an attempt to locate it.

Following the incident, leave was suspended for all soldiers in the battalion, the base's security camera footage was reviewed, and a drone was deployed to search the surrounding area.

Despite these efforts, the searches yielded no results, and the vehicle was not located. Base commanders reported the incident to the military police, which opened an investigation.

Meanwhile, the IDF distributed an alert to military bases in the area, providing details about the missing Humvee and warning that the vehicle "may be used in an attempt to infiltrate IDF bases or training areas."

The warning was intended to increase vigilance among troops at nearby bases amid concerns that those in possession of the vehicle could exploit its military appearance to approach or enter military installations.

The IDF stated in response: "During routine inspections by a military unit in southern Israel, a military Humvee was reported missing. Following the report, the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident."

"The Military Police Criminal Investigation Division will continue to act decisively to eradicate the theft of military equipment and weapons and to bring those involved to justice, should any be identified."