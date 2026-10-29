Yoaz Hendel, head of the Reservists and Economic Party, has taken responsibility for his party’s performance in the 26th Knesset elections while accusing the media and major parties of discouraging voters from supporting him.

Hendel called on the leaders of the Zionist parties to form a joint government and vowed to continue pursuing a third political bloc even if Israel heads to another election.

With his party still below the electoral threshold, Hendel began his statement by acknowledging his responsibility. “Just before the soldiers’ votes are counted, without knowing the final results, I take responsibility," he wrote.

“I founded the party, built political alliances and consciously chose to operate in a complicated political arena. I set out to lead the third bloc that everyone wanted to eliminate, because I believe Israel will fall apart unless we bring the Zionist forces together," he added.

Hendel criticized both right-wing cooperation with haredi parties, which he accused of encouraging draft evasion, and the prospect of a government relying on Arab parties that, he claimed, could not even recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Equal military service, he said, was only one part of his broader agenda, which includes preventing national fragmentation, restoring a common state education system, expanding service requirements to include Arab Israelis through national service, and strengthening governance in the Negev, Galilee and haredi areas.

“The only way to reset the system is through a Zionist government," he wrote, expressing hope that party leaders would rise to the occasion, though he said that currently appeared unlikely.

Hendel also accused the Likud and the media of running campaigns that undermined his party, claiming that repeated reports predicting it would fail to cross the electoral threshold deterred voters.

“Some people came to vote and changed their minds," he wrote. He also criticized the opposition’s “change bloc" for assuming it could manage without his party.

Hendel pointed to the disparity in campaign resources, saying larger parties had tens of millions of shekels for advertising, while his party had only a few hundred thousand shekels that he had raised himself.

“We saw the potential for eight seats among people who wanted exactly what we offered, but they frightened them away," he claimed.

According to official results updated at 1:24 p.m., with approximately 96.1% of votes counted, the party had received 2.68% of the vote, below the 3.25% electoral threshold. The final results had yet to be published.

Hendel said he did not know the party’s final vote total, which he estimated could reach between 150,000 and 180,000. He argued that its support nevertheless reflected a demand for change.

“People are fed up with this stagnation. They want worthy leadership and change. You cannot change things by repeating the same thing over and over again," he wrote.

Hendel concluded that another election would reinforce the need for a political force capable of bridging the blocs.

“If the party leaders drag us into another election, it will be further proof that forming a Zionist government requires a force between the blocs that can break the deadlock. We need a third bloc," he wrote.