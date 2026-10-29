Emuna Schreiber, sister of former Hamas hostage Avinatan Or, was moderately injured several days ago while attempting to escape a rock attack.

Schreiber was driving near the Rehelim Junction in Samaria while when Palestinian Arabs began throwing rocks at her car, forcing her to flee the scene. Her vehicle veered off the road as she fled, leaving her injured and requiring medical treatment.

Schreiber, who lives with her family in the community of Shiloh in the Binyamin Regional Council, was evacuated to Beilinson Hospital, where she remains hospitalized.

Asking the public to pray for her recovery, the Or family said, "By the grace of Heaven, Emuna does not require surgery, and her life is not in danger."

"She has spinal fractures, severe injuries, and pain. She is hospitalized at Beilinson Hospital and surrounded by family members."

Emuna is one of six siblings of captivity survivor Avinatan Or, who was abducted by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 massacre. She celebrated her wedding while Avinatan was still in captivity.