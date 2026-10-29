Guests in the Home

The Torah portion of Va'yera (Gen. 18) opens on a scene that highlights Abraham's dedication to providing hospitality to wayfarers, as he welcomes three angels in the guise of ordinary men.

But in this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman discover that there is much more here than meets the eye: an amazing lesson about the secrets of hospitality, as well as an exploration of the meaning of a true religious experience.

Our hosts also share a powerful tradition about what really happened to Isaac on the altar...an event that has great repercussions for all of history, leading up to the prophesized, promised Resurrection of the Dead.