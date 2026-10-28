An Israeli businessman in his 40s was found dead inside a restroom at a restaurant in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with possible poisoning among the lines of investigation into his death.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death remain unclear. Israel’s Foreign Ministry and the Israeli Embassy in Ethiopia are in contact with his family and are working to arrange the return of his body to Israel. According to reports, the businessman, who was conducting business activities in Ethiopia, had been dining at the restaurant when he left his table and went to the restroom. When he failed to return after an extended period, people began searching for him. His body was subsequently discovered inside one of the restaurant’s restroom stalls.

Investigators are examining the possibility that the Israeli was poisoned. Reports that he had been in good health have raised questions about the circumstances of his death, but no cause has been established.

Efforts are underway to bring his body back to Israel. An autopsy will likely be necessary to determine what led to his death.

The case follows another death involving an Israeli citizen in Ethiopia earlier this year. In March, 51-year-old Beersheba resident Mulu Berhaya, a father of five, died in the country after becoming stranded there amid the security situation. His death occurred just 48 hours before an Israir evacuation flight was scheduled to bring him home.