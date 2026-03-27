Molo Barhaya, a 51-year-old man from Be'er Sheva, was stranded in Ethiopia because of the war and died 48 hours before an Israir repatriation flight was scheduled to bring him home.

Barhaya, a father of five children, two of whom are active combat soldiers, travelled to Ethiopia to visit his ill sister.

Ynet reported that when Operation Roaring Lion began, he was forced to remain in the country together with several other Israelis, some of whom included elderly individuals, between the ages of 80 and 90, who had traveled to the country to receive herbal treatment.

According to the report, Barhaya was scheduled to travel on the second repatriation flight. He waited in Addis Ababa and collapsed 48 hours before the flight after his medication had run out.

Beforehand, he managed to call his wife, who works at Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, and told her he was not in good condition. He said goodbye to her and the children in case they would not be rescued.