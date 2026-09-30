A group of Israelis who became stranded in Lalibela in northern Ethiopia following the security escalation in the region was evacuated yesterday and today (Wednesday) by helicopter, following three days of efforts.

The Foreign Ministry said that the helicopters transported the Israelis to a safe area, from where they are expected to continue toward the capital, Addis Ababa.

The rescue operation was carried out following efforts by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, the Foreign Ministry, and the Israeli Embassy in Addis Ababa, which maintained contacts and coordinated with officials in Ethiopia.

The Foreign Ministry thanked the Ethiopian authorities and other parties that assisted in the operation. The embassy and Foreign Ministry will continue accompanying the group until it arrives safely in Addis Ababa.

Earlier this week, it was reported that approximately 20 Israelis and 30 foreign nationals remained stranded in Lalibela with no way to leave the city following renewed fighting between government forces and armed militias.

The security situation led to the suspension of flights in the area, while travel by land was considered dangerous. As a result, routes out of the area toward Addis Ababa were effectively cut off.

The Israelis stranded there also reported disruptions to the electricity supply and a shortage of cash.

Against the backdrop of the escalation, reports indicated the collapse of the 2022 peace agreement and the formation of an alliance of armed groups operating against the central government.

It was also reported earlier that another group of approximately 20 Israelis had left the Tigray region and became stranded along the way, with their precise location yet to be clarified.