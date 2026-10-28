דובר הליכוד תוקף את הסוקרים: "במשך חודשים ניסו להנדס פה את התודעה"

Likud spokesman Guy Levy spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News early Wednesday morning from party headquarters following the release of exit polls in the Knesset elections, expressing optimism about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's chances of forming the next government.

Levy described the exit poll results as a significant achievement for Likud and a public vote of confidence in Netanyahu, but emphasized that it was too early to declare victory and that the official results must be awaited.

According to Levy, the gap between the exit polls and some of the surveys published in recent months indicated that support for Likud was broader than previously estimated.

Levy criticized polls that had projected just 17 to 18 seats for Likud, arguing that they had presented a misleading picture of the party's standing among voters.

He pointed out that the exit polls showed Likud as the largest party, with significantly more support than those earlier surveys had suggested.

Addressing the possibility of forming a government, Levy expressed hope that Netanyahu would succeed in assembling a coalition and that another election would not be necessary. He declined to outline an alternative plan in the event that the right-wing bloc failed to secure a Knesset majority.

Levy stressed the importance of waiting for the completion of the vote count, particularly the double-envelope ballots, which could affect the distribution of seats and Netanyahu's ability to form a government.

In closing, Levy expressed confidence that Netanyahu would be able to continue serving as prime minister, while reiterating that the final outcome would only be determined once the official election results were released.