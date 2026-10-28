גפן בראילובסקי, ראש מטה הצעירים - מפלגת עמך ישראל

Members of Ofer Winter's Amcha Yisrael party remain hopeful despite exit polls for the 26th Knesset elections indicating that the party has failed to cross the electoral threshold.

Geffen Brailovsky, head of the party's youth campaign, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on Tuesday evening from party headquarters and expressed confidence that the official results would differ from the picture presented by the exit polls.

Brailovsky said party activists had spent Election Day campaigning on the ground and had received positive feedback from voters. She explained that party members believe strongly in their cause and are convinced that, as the vote count progresses, it will become clear that they have secured enough support to enter the Knesset.

Addressing criticism from figures on the political right who warned that the party's candidacy could result in wasted votes, Brailovsky rejected the argument. She maintained that the real problem was repeatedly voting for the same parties while expecting different results.

According to Brailovsky, Amcha Yisrael seeks to offer a new generation of leadership made up of people who were not responsible for the decisions taken before the October 7 attacks, but who instead emerged from the crisis with a determination to bring change to the country.

Brailovsky made clear that even if the official results ultimately prevent the party from entering the Knesset, its members intend to continue their public and political activities. Nevertheless, she stressed that the party is not preparing for such an outcome, given the confidence its members have gained from the support they encountered during the two months since its establishment.

Asked about the disappointment of watching television screens showing the party below the electoral threshold, Brailovsky noted that many of its activists are military reservists who have faced difficult and dangerous situations during their service.

She said the disappointment of the exit polls pales in comparison to what they experienced during their military service, and that they have no intention of becoming discouraged or abandoning their efforts.