Rabbi Eli Sadan, head of the Bnei David institutions in Eli, published a clarification on Sunday regarding earlier remarks about Ofer Winter's party, emphasizing that they should not be seen as a directive on whom to vote for or an indication of whom he will vote for in the elections.

The clarification states that Rabbi Sadan believes that the decision of whom to vote for is personal, and that his remarks should not be understood as a directive to the public to vote for a particular party.

That being said, the rabbi expressed hope that Winter's Amcha Yisrael will pass the electoral threshold, thereby enabling the formation of a right-wing government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

The clarification stressed that this hope does not reflect the rabbi's personal voting intentions, and that there is no hint in the words as to how he will vote at the ballot box.

Earlier in the day, Rabbi Sadan stated: "I generally try not to get involved in elections. Full disclosure: I think Benjamin Netanyahu has been an excellent prime minister who has done many good things for the people of Israel over the years, and I would very, very much like him to continue serving as prime minister."

He went on to explain why he had so far chosen not to intervene in political disputes within the right-wing bloc. "Therefore, when people came to me and said, 'Tell these people to withdraw, tell those people to move up,' and made all kinds of suggestions, I decided to remain silent, because just as he has managed to get through the elections successfully until now, I assume he will manage to get through these elections successfully as well."

However, according to Rabbi Sadan, reports that came to his attention claiming that he was calling on voters not to support Winter's party prompted him to clarify his position. "But today people called me and showed me that reports were being circulated claiming that I was saying not to vote for Ofer Winter because he would not cross the electoral threshold."

The rabbi clarified: "I think that is incorrect. Of course, I never said that, and I wish Ofer Winter success in crossing the electoral threshold. I think that only if Ofer Winter crosses the electoral threshold will Bibi have a fully right-wing government. That is what I hope will happen."