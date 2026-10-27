Hours before the release of the exit polls for the 26th Knesset elections, pollster Shlomo Filber, who is responsible for Channel 14's exit poll, predicts that the high voter turnout recorded throughout the day will lead to a significant shift in the distribution of Knesset seats compared to polls conducted last weekend.

Filber noted that the unusually high participation rates are not limited to any particular political camp, and that increased voter turnout is evident among various population groups.

"If there was any question about whether people would turn out to vote, then, to put it mildly, we can say that the Israeli public is not indifferent, and that includes all sectors," he emphasized.

"Both the Arab sector, left-wing strongholds, right-wing strongholds, and the haredim - we can say that voter turnout is up among all of them," he added.

Filber predicted that turnout levels could also affect the chances of smaller parties crossing the electoral threshold.

According to him, changes in the overall level of voter participation could influence the distribution of votes and Knesset seats among the parties that succeed in entering the Knesset.