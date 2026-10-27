One hour before polling stations close in the elections for the 26th Knesset, voter turnout figures from communities across Judea and Samaria reveal considerable disparities. While some communities have recorded exceptionally high turnout rates, lower figures have been reported in the cities of Ariel, Kiryat Arba, and Ma'ale Adumim.

According to figures updated as of 8:00 p.m., the community of Bruchin in Samaria leads among the communities surveyed, with a voter turnout rate of 83%. It is followed by Har Bracha, also in Samaria, where 82% of eligible voters have cast their ballots. Turnout reached 80% in both Neve Daniel in Gush Etzion and Revava in Samaria.

The community of Psagot in the Binyamin region also recorded high turnout, at 78.3%, while turnout in Beit El reached 77.2%. In Kedumim, Samaria, 77% of eligible voters cast their ballots, compared to 74% in Efrat.

In the haredi city of Beitar Illit, turnout reached 75%, a relatively high figure compared to the other major cities surveyed in the region.

By contrast, voter turnout in Ma'ale Adumim stood at 70.4%, while Kiryat Arba recorded a lower rate of 68.2%. Ariel ranked last, with just 65% of eligible voters having cast their ballots by 8:00 p.m.

The gap between Bruchin, which leads the list with 83% turnout, and Ariel, which recorded the lowest turnout among the communities surveyed, stands at 18 percentage points.

The figures reflect voter turnout as of 8:00 p.m. only. Nevertheless, the differences between communities are already striking, with two hours remaining before polling stations close at 10:00 p.m., during which turnout rates could still change.