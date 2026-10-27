Tuesday's voter turnout has been unusually high, with a full 31.5% of eligible voters having already cast their ballots by 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Channel 12 political analyst Amit Segal noted that the figure is particularly unusual, with turnout at this stage of Election Day reaching a level not seen in more than five decades.

"We can say that we're seeing something that hasn't happened in many years," Segal said.

According to Segal, turnout of 31.5% by midday has not been recorded since 1973, when Golda Meir was Prime Minister and Menachem Begin led the opposition.

Segal also addressed voting patterns across the political spectrum, noting that the increase in turnout is not concentrated in any single region or voter group.

He also noted that turnout has been particularly high in strongholds of the Arab parties, contributing to the overall increase. At the same time, exceptionally high participation has been recorded in areas associated with center-left parties, alongside strong turnout in Likud strongholds.

"I still can't say what's happening among the haredim," Segal said, adding, "We're approaching the middle of the day, and things are starting to get very dramatic."