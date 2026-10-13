A political confrontation erupted Tuesday between National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and former Prime Minister and "Together" party chairman Naftali Bennett on Tuesday at the Walla! newsroom, after the two encountered each other and began exchanging barbs and accusations.

Ben Gvir used the encounter to challenge Bennett to a public, one-on-one debate, offering, "Maybe you'll come to a debate?"

Bennett rejected the invitation, replying, "I'm running against [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu."

Ben Gvir pressed, "What are you afraid of? Are you afraid of a debate?"

"I'm not afraid of anyone," Bennett responded.

At that point, the argument shifted Bennett's previous government, when he served as prime minister with only six seats, relying on United Arab List (Ra'am) chairman Mahmoud Abbas to complete the government.

"You're the one who formed a government with Mansour Abbas," Ben Gvir accused Bennett.

Bennett fired back: "You supported a government with Mansour Abbas."

Ben Gvir denied the accusation and attacked Bennett, declaring, "A fraud is a fraud. Deception is a profession."

Bennett stood by his claim and challenged: "Say that you supported forming a government that relied on Mansour Abbas."