Elections for Israel's 26th Knesset kicked off Tuesday morning as polling stations opened nationwide. After four years, Israeli citizens will once again decide who will lead the country in the coming years. This morning, the election cycle reaches its moment of truth as millions of eligible voters can exercise their democratic right and influence the makeup of the next Knesset.

According to Central Election Committee data, 7,331,981 voters are eligible to participate in the election. 12,018 polling stations will be set up across the country, where voters can choose between 36 lists running to fill the 120 seats in Israel's legislature.

Polls open at 7:00 a.m. Most will remain open until 10:00 p.m., while in small communities and at polling stations in hospitals, prisons, and nursing homes, voting will end earlier, at 8:00 p.m.

When the polls close at 10:00 p.m., news networks will publish their exit polls, which will provide an initial picture of the distribution of seats and the balance of power between the political blocs.

However, even after the exit polls are published, the true results will remain unclear. In case of a close race, double-envelope votes cast by eligible citizens and security forces who cannot reach their assigned polling stations may be crucial in determining the seat distribution and clarifying the options for forming the next government.

To make it easier for citizens to reach polling stations, intercity public transportation will be free today on bus routes exceeding 15 kilometers. Israel Railways services will also be free for the general public until public transportation operations conclude.

Alongside the political developments, the weather is expected to make it difficult for some voters to reach their polling stations. Local rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast in many parts of the country throughout the day, accompanied by gusty winds and possible hail.

In southern Israel, there is a risk of significant flash flooding in the streams of the southern and central Negev, the Arava, the Judean Desert, and the Dead Sea region. Members of the public planning to take advantage of the Election Day holiday for outings are urged to take weather conditions and the dangers in flood-prone areas into account.

At 10:00 p.m., when the final polling stations close and the election exit polls are released, the political picture will begin to emerge. Until then, the decision rests with the millions of Israelis who will head to the polls today and determine the composition of the next Knesset.