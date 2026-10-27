A man carrying a knife on Tuesday approached Democrats party chairman Yair Golan during a voter turnout campaign event at Park HaMesila in Tel Aviv.

Golan's security guards blocked the man, and as they approached him, a knife slipped out of his clothing and fell to the ground.

The security guards immediately subdued the suspect, and police were called to the scene and arrested him.

Earlier on Tuesday, an activist for the Democrats Party harassed Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf (Otzma Yehudit) as he arrived at his Tel Aviv polling station to vote with his children.

"Go home, scumbag," the woman shouted while waving her hands after removing her vest with party insignia. The minister's security detail distanced her from him.

After the minister left, the activist returned her party vest.

Wasserlauf commented on the incident: "This is an example of what we've gone through here in recent years: attacks on my children and family. We are strong, and we will not respond. We are not moved, and we do not retaliate. They'll shout; my children and I will vote, and with G-d's help, we will win."