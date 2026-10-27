השר וסרלאוף יוצא מהקלפי מלווה בצעקות ומחאות

An activist for the Democrats Party harassed Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf (Otzma Yehudit) on Tuesday as he arrived at his Tel Aviv polling station to vote with his children.

"Go home, scumbag," the woman shouted while waving her hands after removing her vest with party insignia. The minister's security detail distanced her from him.

After the minister left, the activist returned her party vest.

Wasserlauf commented on the incident: "This is an example of what we've gone through here in recent years: attacks on my children and family. We are strong, and we will not respond. We are not moved, and we do not retaliate. They'll shout; my children and I will vote, and with G-d's help, we will win."