A 94-year-old man from Ramat Gan collapsed and died on Tuesday at the entrance to his residential building, shortly after returning from voting in the Knesset elections.

The incident occurred on the city's Hahayal Street.

ZAKA received a report of a man who had collapsed at the entrance to a building, and volunteers from the organization's Ramat Gan team were dispatched to the scene to ensure the deceased was treated with dignity and to assist his family.

Aryeh Ben Menachem and Hezi Barzani, the ZAKA volunteers who responded to the incident, said the man had managed to exercise his right to vote before collapsing.

The man's daughter, who was present at the scene, thanked the volunteers for their assistance and reflected on the final moments she spent with her father after they went to vote together.

"Dad returned home after exercising his democratic right to vote at the polling station, and then, unfortunately, he collapsed and passed away," she said. "I'm proud of him. He is an example to us all."