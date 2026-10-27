A 20-year-old woman was lightly injured in a terrorist rock-throwing attack on an Israeli vehicle traveling on Route 60 in Samaria, between Eli and Tapuach.

Palestinian Arabs threw rocks at the vehicle, one of which penetrated the windshield and struck the young woman.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided initial medical treatment at the scene before evacuating her to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva with an injury to her chin.

In April, a five-year-old Israeli boy was injured after a terrorist hurled rocks at a vehicle traveling on Route 60 in Samaria, between the Gilad Junction and the Yitzhar Haktana Junction.

The attack occurred as the vehicle passed near Havat Gilad, when a terrorist lying in wait on the side of the road threw rocks at the car. One of the stones struck the vehicle’s window with force, shattering it and striking the child squarely in the shoulder.