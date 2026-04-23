A five-year-old Israeli boy was injured Thursday morning after a terrorist hurled rocks at a vehicle traveling on Route 60 in Samaria, between the Gilad Junction and the Yitzhar Haktana Junction.

The attack occurred as the vehicle passed near Havat Gilad, when a terrorist lying in wait on the side of the road threw rocks at the car. One of the stones struck the vehicle’s window with force, shattering it and striking the child squarely in the shoulder.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medical teams that were called to the scene provided the boy with initial medical treatment. Fortunately, the injury was classified as light, and the child - who suffered injuries to his shoulder and arm - did not require evacuation to a hospital.

IDF forces that arrived at the scene began conducting searches in nearby villages in an effort to locate the assailant. A closure was imposed on the village of Madama.

"A short while ago, a terrorist hurled stones at vehicles driving on a central road in the area of Madama," an IDF statement confirmed. "As a result, an Israeli civilian was lightly injured and received medical treatment at the scene."

"IDF soldiers are conducting searches for the terrorist and a temporary security cordon has been placed around the area of Madama."

MDA stated: "At 11:44, a report was received at MDA’s 101 emergency hotline regarding a casualty from rock-throwing towards a vehicle on Route 60, who was brought to meet MDA teams at Yitzhar Junction. MDA medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment at the scene to a five-year-old boy in light condition with injuries from glass shards."