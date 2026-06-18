ח"כ צבי סוכות במסר בערבית ערוץ 7

Education Committee Chairman MK Tzvi Succot visited a school in Kfar Aqab in northern Jerusalem on Thursday morning under heavy security, during which local residents threw stones at his delegation.

The school, which receives millions of shekels in funding from Israel’s Ministry of Education, allegedly teaches Palestinian Authority curriculum materials that include content encouraging incitement to terrorism.

Succot’s visit was part of a series of governance tours of educational institutions in the Arab sector, aimed at addressing violence and preventing education that promotes crime and terrorism. As part of the initiative, Succot has been leading a campaign against state funding for schools that teach against cooperation with Israel and include inciting material.

"The educational institutions in Kfar Aqab receive budgets of tens of millions of shekels from the State of Israel, but in practice many of them teach students content from the Palestinian Authority that encourages incitement to terrorism," Succot said. "We came here today to make clear that the party is over. Anyone who incites to terror and encourages support for terrorists must be shut down immediately and certainly should not receive a single shekel from the state."

Succot also criticized the Palestinian Authority, saying it "encourages and funds murderous terrorists with blood on their hands. A child who is being educated today against the State of Israel and learns from Authority textbooks that encourage terrorism is the next terrorist."