The Southern District Prosecutor's Office on Thursday filed indictments with the Be'er Sheva District Court against three Bedouin Arab men from the Negev who were involved in purchasing weapons used in a Be'er Sheva terror attack two years ago.

The handgun and ammunition were supplied to Ahmed Al-Okbi, who , murdered 19-year-old Border Police officer Sergeant Shira Chaya Suslik in a shooting attack at the Be'er Sheva Central Bus Station in October 2024.

One of the defendants is Yahya Al-Okbi, approximately 26, a resident of Hura. The other two defendants are a father and son from the Al-Okbi Bedouin community, one of whom was a minor at the time that he committed the offenses.

According to the investigation, the three were involved in a transaction to purchase weapons, including a handgun and ammunition, which were subsequently transferred to the terrorist. The Shin Bet and Israel Police noted that they supplied the weapons while knowing that Al-Okbi might carry out a terrorist attack.

The investigation also raised suspicions that some of those involved had engaged in arms trafficking with other individuals from the Negev.

The indictments charge the three with trafficking in and possession of weapons and ammunition, as well as providing the means to carry out an act of terrorism.