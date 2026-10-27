Religious Zionist Party chairman and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich voted Tuesday morning at a polling station near his home in the community of Kedumim.

Immediately after casting his ballot, Smotrich issued a statement calling on all Israeli citizens to go out and vote and make their voices heard in the elections.

"Don't gamble with our security, our existence, or our identity," he urged. "Don't vote for anyone who isn't a million percent certain to cross the electoral threshold, so we don't wake up, just like in 1992, to a left-wing government with our enemies that will bring disasters upon us."

"We want to continue advancing security, settlement, Jewish identity, reforms to the judicial system, strengthening the Jewish presence in the Galilee and the Negev, and much more.

"Go out and vote. Bring your family, your friends, everyone you know. This is the day when we, the citizens of Israel, take responsibility for the State of Israel, the one and only Jewish state," he concluded.