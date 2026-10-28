Israeli Consul General in New York Ophir Akunis called on Wednesday for the establishment of a broad national unity government following the elections for the 26th Knesset, declaring that unity must now be Israel's highest priority.

In a post on X, Akunis said that the Israeli public had made its voice heard at the ballot box and that the time had come for political leaders to unite.

"The people of Israel have had their say in the only democratic state in the Middle East," Akunis wrote.

"Now is the time for a broad national unity government for the sake of Israeli society, for the sake of the Jews of the Diaspora, and in the face of all our enemies."

Akunis emphasized that his position was not new and that he had advocated for a unity government even before Israelis went to the polls.

"I have said this before the elections, and I say it now," he wrote. "Our unity is the most important thing now!"

His remarks come as Israel's political parties prepare for negotiations over the formation of the next government following Tuesday's elections.