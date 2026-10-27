Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Western Wall on Monday evening, hours before polling stations opened for the Knesset elections, and placed a handwritten note between the ancient stones.

In the note, Netanyahu wrote, "For the lives of IDF soldiers, our heroes, for victory over our enemies, and for the success of our people."

"The Eternal One of Israel does not lie," his note concluded.

Netanyahu traditionally visits the Western Wall before every election to pray.

Ahead of the 2020 elections, he placed a note at the site that read: "I pray that with one final great effort, we will bring a good government to the people of Israel, the Land of Israel, and the State of Israel."