גדי איזנקוט בכותל ללא קרדיט

Yashar Party Chairman and former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Thursday ahead of the upcoming Knesset elections.

Eisenkot arrived at the holy site surrounded by heavy security and was greeted with mixed shouts and cheers by those present at the Western Wall Plaza.

Some visitors at the site cheered for Eisenkot, who is considered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main opponent in next week's contest. They were heard shouting: "The next prime minister," "Save us," and "Eisenkot, redeem us, we are waiting for you."

Others, meanwhile, shouted pro-Netanyahu chants, including "Bibi, King of Israel."