ברכת הכהנים בשידור חי סוכות 2026 | יום שני י"ז תשרי תשפ"ז 28/09/2026

Tens of thousands of worshippers gathered Monday morning at the Western Wall Plaza in Jerusalem for the traditional Priestly Blessing (Birkat Kohanim) ceremony, held as part of the Sukkot celebrations.

The event is attended by Israel's Chief Rabbis, the Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, and the Mayor of Jerusalem. Participants are also expected to include former hostages marking one year since their release from Hamas captivity in Gaza, bereaved families, and IDF soldiers wounded during the Swords of Iron War.".

Shacharit prayers begin at 8:45 a.m., with the first Priestly Blessing at 9:15 a.m.

Musaf prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m., followed by the second Priestly Blessing at 10:30 a.m.

At 10:45 a.m., a special prayer will be held for the well-being of IDF soldiers and security forces, the recovery of the wounded, and the unity and security of the Jewish people.

This year, the Priestly Blessing ceremonies are being held on two separate dates. The second gathering will take place on Thursday, the 20th of Tishrei, 5787 (October 1), at the same times.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation explained that splitting the event into two gatherings is intended to enable as many people as possible to participate in the prayers.

Ahead of the holiday, the Foundation set up three large, kosher sukkahs to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of visitors expected during the holiday.

According to the Foundation, nearly two million worshippers visited the Western Wall Plaza during the month of Elul and the Ten Days of Repentance.