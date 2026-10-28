רה"מ נתניהו בבניני האומה

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Likud activists early Wednesday morning at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem following the release of exit polls in Israel's 26th Knesset elections.

Netanyahu emphasized that Likud is Israel's largest party, called for the establishment of a national right-wing government, and warned against forming a government dependent on Arab parties.

Opening his remarks, Netanyahu thanked Likud activists, members of the party's electoral list, and his coalition partners before reviewing Israel's military achievements over the past three years. He highlighted the elimination of senior Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iranian regime leaders, including Mohammed Deif, Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, Hassan Nasrallah, and Ali Khamenei, as well as the establishment of security buffer zones inside Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

"Iran is weaker than ever, Israel is stronger than ever," Netanyahu declared.

However, he stressed that the military campaign was not yet over and that, as long as the Iranian regime remained in power, it would continue seeking Israel's destruction.

"And we have the power, together with our wonderful friend President Trump, to eliminate this threat once and for all," Netanyahu said.

Turning to the election, Netanyahu stressed that the official results would need to be awaited and were expected to become available over the next two days.

"Likud is the largest party in Israel," he declared, criticizing media outlets that he accused of attempting to portray his party as weak throughout the election campaign.

"Do you remember how the propaganda channels tried to manipulate public opinion? Likud at 18 seats, 19 seats. They knew all along that it was a lie. They tried to discourage you, simply discourage you from going to the polls," he said.

Netanyahu argued that the exit polls also demonstrated a clear right-wing majority among Israel's Jewish and Zionist public.

"The second thing that became clear is that the right-wing bloc has a clear, decisive majority among the Zionist public, among the Jewish public and all those who support the Jewish state," he said.

"That is why I said, and I say again, that we must establish a strong, national, right-wing government."

The prime minister warned against establishing a government dependent on the support of Arab parties and criticized political figures promoting such an arrangement.

"We must not, absolutely must not, endanger Israel by establishing a government that relies on anti-Zionist Arab parties. Parties that oppose our very existence, that view Hamas as a charitable organization, that call our soldiers war criminals," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu also criticized opposition figures for using the term "alliance of those who serve," arguing that it was incompatible with political cooperation with Arab parties.

"How can you talk about an alliance of those who serve when you join forces with those who attack the people who serve us? The IDF soldiers, those who not only do not serve the state, but serve the enemies of the state," he said.

He went on to mention the Islamic Movement, the Joint List, and Balad, calling on Israel's right-wing and Zionist public to unite.

"The Zionist majority in the State of Israel, the Jewish and Zionist majority, must come to its senses and unite. Because only this way, only this way, can we ensure Israel's future," he stressed.

Netanyahu thanked Likud voters for placing their trust in him, saying they had rejected attempts to replace right-wing rule through politically motivated investigations.

He then devoted part of his speech to IDF soldiers, wounded veterans, and bereaved families.

Netanyahu recounted a visit to the Western Wall during which he met a wounded IDF soldier who uses a wheelchair and communicates through a tablet computer.

The prime minister emotionally described how the wounded soldier used his nose to type a message expressing his love for IDF soldiers and his desire to continue serving and living a full life.

Netanyahu said he embraced and kissed the soldier before placing a note in the Western Wall containing a prayer for Israel and its soldiers to achieve victory.

Returning to the Iranian threat, Netanyahu emphasized the importance of cooperation with US President Donald Trump.

"Israel stands before a once-in-a-lifetime historic opportunity, together with our partner President Trump, to eliminate the existential threat from Iran once and for all. We must not, absolutely must not, allow any ulterior considerations to divert us from this sacred mission," he said.

Toward the end of his speech, Netanyahu thanked his coalition partners for standing alongside him through the country's security and political challenges, as well as his wife Sara and their sons Yair and Avner.

He addressed what he described as slander and threats directed at his family and thanked God for giving him the strength to continue working for the State of Israel.

Netanyahu concluded his speech with a message to the Israeli public.

"We have overcome our enemies, and together we will overcome them in the future as well. Fear not, Israel, fear not."