Initial election results indicate that the balance of power between Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) and Sephardic-hardi Shas may be changing.

With over 70% of the votes counted, both haredi parties currently hold seven seats each. However, UTJ has established a significant lead in the popular vote, receiving 240,648 votes compared to 217,202 for Shas.

The difference of 23,446 votes in UTJ's favor could signal a shift in the balance of power between the two major haredi parties.

If the lead holds after all votes are counted, it would carry political and symbolic significance, as Shas has maintained its position as the largest haredi party in recent elections.

However, at this stage, UTJ does not have an advantage in Knesset seats, with both parties projected to receive seven seats based on the partial results.

One possible explanation for the results is higher voter turnout in Ashkenazi and hasidic strongholds.

At the same time, hundreds of thousands of votes have yet to be counted, including double-envelope ballots cast by soldiers, diplomats, hospitalized patients, and other eligible voters.

These ballots could change the distribution of Knesset seats and affect the gap between the two parties.