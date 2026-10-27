US President Donald Trump defended the American military campaign against Iran during an election rally in Mississippi on Monday, arguing that Tehran's expanding missile capabilities and nuclear ambitions left Washington with no alternative but to act.

Addressing supporters, Trump acknowledged Iran's technological capabilities while emphasizing the damage inflicted on its military by American forces.

"Iranians make great weapons. They are very smart people, but we beat the s--t out of them," the President stated, adding, "Iranians now have a missile that essentially reached Europe. They weren’t supposed to. We said, 'Where the hell did they get that?'"

Trump warned that Iran's missile development could eventually pose a direct threat to major American population centers, including cities on the West Coast.

"And they'd hit our cities. They’d hit San Diego. They’d hit Los Angeles. They'd hit our cities too. So somebody had to do it. It had to be done," Trump stated.

“We didn’t start the war with Iran. Iran started the war with us," he added.

The President also criticized an earlier ceasefire with Iran, saying he had opposed the arrangement and believed it had delayed necessary action.

"We did a little ceasefire, which I never liked very much. I considered it a waste of time. The ceasefire was just a waste of time, but you like to listen to professionals. We wanted to be nice, but it was just a waste of time as far as I'm concerned," he continued.

Trump maintained that military intervention was necessary to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons, even if the operation resulted in higher global energy prices.

He said "we really had no choice" and acknowledged that he had anticipated a potentially significant increase in oil prices as a consequence of the conflict.

"I thought the price of oil was going to go much, much higher, and I was fully prepared to do it...it should've been a long time ago."

The President also pointed to Iran's history of hostility toward the United States, dating back to the Islamic Revolution in 1979, and accused Tehran of responsibility for American deaths over the decades.

“They were killing our people for years," Trump said.

The remarks came amid continued uncertainty over whether the United States would launch another round of military strikes against Iran, an option Trump has been considering in recent weeks.

On Saturday, the President declined to disclose whether he was preparing to authorize additional attacks when questioned by reporters.

Trump nevertheless confirmed that renewed military action remained under consideration, while indicating that a negotiated agreement with Tehran was also possible.

"Let me tell you, while we're thinking about doing it, and maybe tomorrow, do you really think I'm going to tell you? If I'm going to do it, and there's a possibility I will, there's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement. They want to make a deal. But the problem is, will they hold the deal?"

On Sunday, Trump ruled out an American strike that day while speaking to reporters before departing for an election rally in Michigan.

“The answer is no. There will not be a strike today," he stated.

Later, during an interview with FOX2 Detroit, Trump stressed that his priority was ensuring Iran never obtained nuclear weapons, rather than securing a rapid conclusion to the conflict.

“You want to see problems? You want to see not only energy problems but death problems? Let them have a nuclear weapon because they will use it," Trump said. “And, I have to do that first."

He also signaled that he was willing to continue negotiations for as long as necessary to achieve an agreement that addressed the Iranian nuclear threat.

“I’m going to make a great deal. I’m a longterm person; I’m not a short term person," the President said.