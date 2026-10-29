The United States has warned several Middle Eastern countries and regional allies to prepare for the possibility of renewed American military strikes against Iran following next week's midterm elections, as well as potential Iranian retaliation targeting their territory, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Two diplomats familiar with the warnings said American diplomatic and defense officials had advised regional governments to take precautions against possible attacks by Iran and its proxy groups.

Both diplomats spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to discuss the sensitive communications.

According to the diplomats, President Donald Trump has not yet decided whether to authorize another military operation against the Islamic Republic, although he has repeatedly indicated that additional strikes could take place after the November 3 elections.

American officials have informed regional allies that a new offensive could last several days. However, officials in the Middle East are concerned that retaliatory attacks by Iran and its proxies could prolong the confrontation beyond the initial American operation.

The warnings specifically highlighted the possibility of Iranian strikes against energy installations and other critical infrastructure, prompting Washington to urge its partners to strengthen their defensive preparations.

The White House and other American officials declined to comment on the report.

The latest warnings follow a report published Tuesday by The Wall Street Journal, which revealed that Washington had advised several Gulf Arab countries to prepare for a potentially brief but intensive military campaign against Iran after the midterm elections.

According to that report, the US military has already begun taking precautionary steps in the region, including reinforcing air defense systems and moving personnel away from bases considered vulnerable to Iranian attacks.

Trump, who has spent recent weeks campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of the November 3 vote, has declined to provide a definitive answer about whether he intends to resume military operations against Tehran.

During an election rally in Texas on Tuesday, the President defended his earlier decision to attack Iran and said he would make the same choice again.

“Somebody asked me yesterday, it’s very interesting, ‘If you had to do it again, would you have attacked Iran?’ I said absolutely," Trump told supporters.

“It’s one of the greatest things I ever did," he added.

Trump also insisted that he would determine when the conflict ends, emphasizing that any settlement must ensure Iran never obtains nuclear weapons.

"Somebody asked me before, when will the war in Iran end? I said, whenever I want it to end. It'll be very quick, but we have to have it end properly, with total and complete - a total statement, they will never have a nuclear weapon. Number one state sponsor [of terrorism]. They will never have a nuclear weapon."

The President had previously addressed the prospect of further strikes during an exchange with reporters on Saturday, refusing to disclose whether military action was imminent.

At the same time, he acknowledged that a negotiated agreement with Tehran remained possible, although he questioned whether Iranian authorities would honor such an arrangement.

"Let me tell you, while we're thinking about doing it, and maybe tomorrow, do you really think I'm going to tell you? If I'm going to do it, and there's a possibility I will, there's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement. They want to make a deal. But the problem is, will they hold the deal?"