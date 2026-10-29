US Vice President JD Vance has opened a diplomatic channel with one of Iran's most influential hardline figures in an effort to restart negotiations between Washington and Tehran, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing American officials and individuals familiar with the discussions.

The outreach comes as President Donald Trump considers ordering another round of military strikes against Iran following next week's US midterm elections.

According to the report, Vance sent a letter to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and a former longtime commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

One source said the letter was sent at Trump's direction and that the President was aware of the diplomatic initiative.

The discussions are intended to determine whether the two countries can establish sufficient common ground to avoid a renewed American offensive, which could take the form of a brief but intensive military campaign in the coming weeks, as noted in a Tuesday report in The Wall Street Journal.

Some officials in Washington reportedly believe that engaging Iran's hardline leadership, which has consolidated considerable influence in Tehran, could produce more meaningful diplomatic progress.

However, the contacts have not yet resulted in a detailed peace proposal.

A person familiar with the exchanges told The Wall Street Journal that Vance's letter and subsequent communications between American and Iranian officials have concentrated on establishing a possible framework for negotiations rather than negotiating specific terms.

Rezaei said last week that Iran would not enter negotiations with Washington unless certain fundamental Iranian demands were satisfied beforehand.

Neither side publicly confirmed the reported diplomatic exchanges.

A spokesperson for Vance declined to comment on the discussions, while the White House directed questions to the vice president's office. An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said he had no information about the reported outreach.

Rezaei and Iran's Supreme National Security Council were unavailable for comment.

Asked by reporters Wednesday whether he had instructed Vance to approach Iran about restarting peace negotiations, Trump denied doing so and characterized the contact as an effort to provide humanitarian assistance.

"No. They need help with medical supplies and various things. He asked me what I thought. I said, 'If you want to do that, that's okay'. Basically, it's getting supplies in to help people that are not well."

The reported diplomatic initiative follows Vance's recent statements outlining Washington's conditions for ending the conflict.

In an interview with Reuters earlier this month, the vice president insisted that Iran must take verifiable steps to reduce its uranium enrichment capabilities before the United States would agree to end the war.

Vance emphasized that Washington would not accept assurances about future restrictions as a substitute for concrete changes to Iran's nuclear activities.

"If you don't want a nuclear weapon, then why do you need 60% enriched fuel? And if you want to show commitment to not building a nuclear ⁠weapon, don't build highly enriched fuel. That's a very basic threshold issue," Vance said.

"I think if they want to show a commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, they would do something meaningful on their enrichment capacity."

"We're not going to trade words for actions," Vance told Reuters.

The vice president nevertheless indicated that the administration remained open to a negotiated settlement if Tehran agreed to substantive restrictions on its nuclear enrichment capabilities.