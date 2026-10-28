The United States has warned several Gulf Arab countries to prepare for the possibility of a brief but intensive military campaign against Iran following next week's midterm elections, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday night, citing individuals familiar with the discussions.

According to the report, Washington has begun taking precautionary military measures in the Middle East, including deploying additional air defense capabilities and relocating personnel from installations vulnerable to Iranian attacks.

The US military is transferring a Patriot air defense battery from Texas to strengthen its regional defenses, while moving troops away from bases that could come under Iranian fire.

The newspaper described the preparations as indications that Washington and Jerusalem may be positioning themselves for another round of military confrontation with the Islamic Republic.

The White House declined to confirm whether an offensive was being planned.

In response to the report, the administration said it would not discuss “sensitive military plans that may or may not exist" but emphasized that “President Trump keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon."

The report follows an article published Saturday by The Hill, which revealed that the Pentagon had developed several possible military operations against Iran that could be launched after the November 3 midterm elections.

According to a source familiar with the planning, US Central Command (CENTCOM), responsible for American military operations throughout the Middle East, has prepared additional strike options that could be executed if President Donald Trump gives his approval.

Another source confirmed that CENTCOM had formulated multiple operational scenarios for review by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

The source stressed that Trump was determined to retain flexibility in deciding how to proceed and did not intend to eliminate any military or diplomatic option before reaching a final decision.