Concerns are growing in Syria that Israel could carry out an unusual operation on Syrian territory ahead of the upcoming Knesset elections, in what Syrian officials fear could be an attempt by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gain a political advantage.

A source in Damascus told Kan 11 News on Monday that concern on the Syrian side has been mounting following Netanyahu's recent statements.

According to the report, the concerns do not center on any specific operation that has already been approved, but rather on the possibility that Netanyahu could initiate an extraordinary move in Syria against the backdrop of Israel's election campaign.

One development that has heightened suspicions in Damascus was Netanyahu's recent disclosure of a conversation he held with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa during the massacre of members of the Druze community in southern Syria.

In recent days, Netanyahu attended a Druze community conference, where he recounted a difficult telephone conversation he had with the Syrian President last summer, when, according to Netanyahu, he was working to stop the massacre in the Druze Mountain region.

The public disclosure of that conversation, particularly during Israel's election campaign, prompted a reaction from officials in Syria.