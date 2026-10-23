At least seven people were killed and 10 others wounded Friday in a deadly shooting during a church funeral near the southern Jordanian city of Karak.

According to initial reports in Arab media, two gunmen arrived at the scene, opened fire on mourners and fled. Jordanian security forces launched a manhunt for the suspects.

The reports, citing Jordan's Al-Mamlaka TV channel, said the two gunmen exited a vehicle and fired at those attending the funeral. The casualty count has not yet been confirmed as final.

Jordanian security forces are continuing efforts to locate the suspects. No verified details have been released about their identities, and it remains unclear whether the attack targeted the mourners because of their religious affiliation or for another reason.