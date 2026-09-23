Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday addressed the United Nations General Assembly, declaring that Syria would continue to claim the Golan Heights and accusing Israel of carrying out hundreds of strikes and incursions into Syrian territory.

Speaking before the General Assembly, al-Sharaa said Syria had undergone significant changes over the past year, telling world leaders, “Last year, I mentioned that Syria came back. Today, I say that Syria is rising."

He said that bloodshed and destruction had been stopped, that Syria had begun reconstruction and recovery efforts, and that the country had rebuilt military and civilian institutions while seeking to restore its position in the international community.

Turning to Israel and the Golan Heights, al-Sharaa declared, “Golan will remain Syrian territories. Any other attempts will be thwarted according to Security Council Resolution 497."

“I thank all of those who abided by the international law and I thank those who refrained from reinterpreting Resolution 497," he continued. “This resolution is clear and I ask our partners to abide by international law and by this resolution."

His comments come a month after Colombia officially recognized Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, becoming the second country to do so after the United States.

Al-Sharaa went on to accuse Israel of repeatedly attacking Syria since the change in government.

“The world is joyed about our return, but Israel is launching attacks against Syria," he said, claiming that there had been “500 airstrikes, more than 1,200 incursions, and 300 detentions."

“This is at odds with the orientation we're seeing at global level. It is reminiscent of an era that we thought was long gone," he added.

The Syrian President said his government remains committed to the 1974 agreement and called for Israeli forces to withdraw to the positions they held on December 8, 2024.

“We are committed to the 1974 agreement. We call for the withdrawal of Israeli forces to the lines of 8 December 2024. We reject Israeli attempts to impose a fait accompli," al-Sharaa said.

“We reject their aggressions, which undermines peace and security. The opportunity for peace and security is available to those who wish to live in peace and just peace that maintains the rights of all."

Elsewhere in his address, al-Sharaa said Syria had rebuilt institutions, worked to control weapons, combated drug trafficking and organized crime, and pursued transitional justice and efforts to determine the fate of missing persons.

He also said Syria had restored diplomatic relations with countries around the world and was cooperating with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Al-Sharaa further claimed that 3.5 million refugees and internally displaced persons had returned, and said his government was focusing on rebuilding universities, schools, housing and other sectors.

“Syria turned from a crisis to an opportunity," he said, adding that “any development planning for the region that ignores Syria would be flawed and the price would be heavy."

Concluding his remarks, al-Sharaa said Syria would continue its reconstruction efforts and seek broader international partnerships.

“Syria will continue its reconstruction, will continue to restore its dignity," he said.

“We came to you at the 80th session to announce that we are back and at the 81st session we came to you to provide our achievements and at the 82nd session we will come together again to gain the fruit of strategic partnerships," he concluded.