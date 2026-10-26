The IDF and ISA on Monday announced the elimination of a commander in Hamas’ military intelligence apparatus and an engineering commander in Hamas’ military wing

Two days ago, on Saturday, the IDF struck in Gaza City and eliminated terrorist Mohammed Halawa, a commander in Hamas’ military intelligence apparatus.

The eliminated Hamas terrorists IDF spokesperson

In a separate strike on Thursday, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Ahmed Zahir Fuad Abu-Odeh, engineering commander in the Hamas’ military wing.

"Throughout the war, and particularly in recent times, these terrorists advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the military capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization, in systematic violation of the ceasefire," the IDF stressed, adding that the terrorists "were eliminated in an aerial strike to remove the threat they posed."

"Prior to the strikes, measures were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance."