רגע חיסול המחבלים ללא קרדיט

The IDF published new footage on Sunday showing the moment Israeli forces eliminated two terrorists during Friday's fierce exchange of fire at the Judea Junction.

During the shootout, which began when the two terrorists from Hebron attacked the troops, Staff Sergeant Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sergeant Yuval Shai Svilem fell in battle, and three other soldiers were wounded.

The surveillance footage shows the exchange of fire between the terrorists and the Ari Battalion's deputy commander's team.

During the battle, a soldier is seen charging at the terrorists while opening fire. Within moments, additional soldiers join him. The gunfire eliminated the two terrorists.

The incident began when the terrorists arrived at the Judea Junction on Route 35 in a car and opened fire at the IDF forces operating there.

An exchange of fire between the terrorists and the fighters lasted for more than 20 minutes. During the encounter, two fighters fell, and others were injured.

Additional soldiers who rushed to the scene surrounded the terrorists and eliminated them.