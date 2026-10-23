Footage filmed on a camera mounted on the helmet of Moshe Botbiah, the security officer for the Kiryat Arba-Hebron Local Council, captures the pursuit of the terrorists who carried out the shooting attack in the area on Friday and the exchanges of gunfire with them.

Botbiah participated in the pursuit alongside the Judea Brigade Regional Defense Officer, and troops and commanders from the Home Front Command's Ari Battalion and the Paratroopers Brigade's 101st Battalion.

The attack at the Judea Junction on Friday morning wounded five Israelis, two critically.

An initial investigation indicates that the terrorists arrived at the scene in a vehicle with Israeli license plates and opened fire on Israelis at the junction. IDF forces stationed at the scene eliminated the two terrorists following a brief pursuit. The terrorists, who were armed with a handgun and an M-16 rifle, had attempted to flee. Roadblocks were established throughout the area.