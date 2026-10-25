A terrorist attack that was planned to be carried out on Sunday was foiled thanks to precise Shin Bet intelligence.

IDF forces deployed a checkpoint and, within half an hour of receiving the information, arrested a suspect. Security forces took the suspect for further questioning.

According to the IDF and Shin Bet, information was received regarding the suspect's identity and his intention to carry out a terror attack on a main road in the area.

After receiving the information, troops from the IDF's Binyamin Regional Brigade deployed checkposts in the area where the terrorist was expected to travel.

Approximately half an hour after receiving the intelligence alert, troops managed to locate the suspect and apprehended him at a checkpost. No weapons were found on the suspect, but according to defense officials, he expressed intent to carry out an attack.

The officials assess that his target was Route 60, which cuts through Judea and Samaria from north to south.

Binyamin Regional Council Head and Yesha Council Chairman Israel Ganz responded: "The Shin Bet's precise intelligence and the swift action of IDF soldiers prevented a terrorist attack that could have claimed lives."

He added: "Over the past month, a series of serious terrorist attacks have taken place in Judea and Samaria, some of which claimed lives, and there are terrorists who have yet to be apprehended. This alarming series of incidents requires expanding the offensive operations launched in Hebron following the attack at the Judea Junction to all of Judea and Samaria, and targeting terrorists and terrorist infrastructure before the next attack."

In conclusion, he stated: "I thank Shin Bet Director David Zini, IDF Central Command Commander Avi Bluth, Judea and Samaria Division Commander Kobi Heller, Binyamin Regional Brigade Commander Anan Fares, and all the heroic soldiers for their determined efforts to save lives. They work day and night to ensure the security of our residents, and we encourage them to continue and intensify the campaign against terrorism."