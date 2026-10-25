Iran is preparing to target American diplomats and government officials amid the possibility that Israel and the United States will resume military operations against it.

Two senior Iranian officials, one of whom is a senior member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), confirmed overnight Sunday to The New York Times that Tehran is preparing operations against American representatives in response to the killing of senior regime officials and members of their families.

According to the two officials, Israel and the United States have killed dozens of senior Iranian officials, as well as several of their family members. They claimed that, as a result, American diplomats and government officials are also considered "legitimate targets."

The information concerning Iran's preparations has raised concerns within the US administration. Senior American officials said that the threat was one of the considerations that led the State Department to order the evacuation of diplomats' family members and nonessential personnel from embassies across the Middle East last week.

The directive was issued amid concerns about an expansion of the regional conflict and the possibility of attacks against American diplomatic missions and citizens. According to the officials, intelligence regarding Iran's intentions was among the factors that influenced the decision.

Alongside the Iranian threat, the United States is also closely monitoring the potential activities of the Houthi rebels in Yemen. American officials fear that the Houthis could expand their attacks beyond Saudi Arabia and target additional countries in the region.

Adding to the tensions is the possibility that Israel and the United States will resume military operations against Iran. According to the report, one scenario under consideration involves renewing military operations after the US midterm elections.

The report on Iran's preparations comes after the US State Department had already ordered a reduction in the presence of diplomats' family members and nonessential personnel at diplomatic missions throughout the Middle East, following intelligence assessments and concerns about a security escalation in the region.