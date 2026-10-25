עידן עמדי מודיע: אצביע למפלגתו של יועז הנדל מתוך הרשת

Singer Idan Amedi has announced that he will vote for the Reservists-Economic Party, led by Yoaz Hendel and Yaron Zelekha, in the upcoming elections.

In a video posted on social media, Amedi, who was seriously wounded while serving in the reserves in Gaza, explained his decision and outlined what he hopes to see in the political system after the election.

"I'm voting for Yoaz Hendel, Yaron Zelekha, the Reservists-Economic Party," Amedi declared.

Before revealing his choice, the singer addressed voters' concerns about parties failing to cross the electoral threshold. He urged voters not to let electoral calculations outweigh their own positions and values.

"Don't think about the electoral threshold. I know people will say that's naive, but it's not naive," he said.

Amedi said he has known Hendel for many years and respects his positions on issues affecting Israeli society.

He noted that Hendel has long focused on issues such as governance and internal divisions within Israeli society, which Amedi believes have not received sufficient attention in public discourse.

"I think he's a leader with a broad, long-term vision," he said.

Amedi also expressed support for the idea of a third political bloc that would bring together Zionist parties and work toward forming a broad-based government.

"I also believe in the third bloc. I believe in this bloc that is trying to bring Zionist parties together. A government as broad as possible, one that addresses the challenges we face at home and abroad. We have no other choice."