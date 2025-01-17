The Israel Prison Service is preparing to release security prisoners per the decision of the political echelon and the deal to return the hostages.

Per the instructions of the IPS commissioner, the Red Cross will not conduct part of the escort to ensure that the terrorists do not deviate from the strict security guidelines and to prevent any expression of joy in Israeli territory.

IPS Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi, held a meeting with many participants, in cooperation with the other security bodies, to approve the operational plan ahead of the release of the security prisoners as part of the hostage deal under what is being called "Operation Way of the Land."

The Ofir and Shikma detention facilities have begun preparations to receive terrorists who are expected to be released following the lists that will be given to the IPS.

The commissioner instructed that as opposed to past deals and to prevent public displays of celebration in the city of Ashkelon and Israeli territory, the terrorists will not be transported from the Shikma Prison by the Red Cross in civilian buses, but will be taken by the top units of the IPS - the Nahshon and Massada Units.