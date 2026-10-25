תיעוד מעזה | חוסלו מחבלים שהעבירו מיליונים לחמאס מאיראן וטורקיה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF eliminated two terrorists involved in transferring millions of shekels to Hamas' military wing and destroyed a weapons storage facility in the Gaza Strip, the IDF and Israel Security Agency (ISA, Shin Bet) announced.

Last Wednesday, the IDF struck in the Gaza City area, killing Alaa Ibrahim Nimer Arshi, a commander of a terrorist cell in Hamas' military wing.

In a separate strike on Tuesday in the Nuseirat area, the IDF eliminated Karam Riyad Hassan Abu Butaihan, a terrorist affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad who was involved in transferring funds to Hamas' military wing.

According to the joint announcement, both terrorists had been involved throughout the war in facilitating the transfer of millions of shekels from the Iranian regime and Turkey to Hamas' military wing.

The funds were recently used to support Hamas' efforts to rebuild its military capabilities and plan terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians, in what the security agencies described as a systematic violation of the ceasefire. The strikes were carried out to eliminate the threat posed by the two terrorists.

Additionally, on Thursday, the IDF and ISA struck and destroyed a weapons storage facility in the central Gaza Strip in an aerial attack. The facility was used by Hamas' military wing to store various weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, a launcher and rockets.

The security forces said they would continue operating to disrupt terrorist organizations' ability to finance and rebuild their forces in Gaza, degrade their military capabilities and thwart attempts to rearm or obtain weapons intended to harm IDF troops.

The announcement said precautions were taken to minimize civilian casualties ahead of the strikes. These included advance warnings to residents before the attack on the weapons storage facility, the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

Forces under the IDF's Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue operating to eliminate threats, the statement said.