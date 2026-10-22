The IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced Thursday that they eliminated Ramadan Muhammad Ashahada Diab, the head of the Popular Resistance Committees terrorist organization in the Khan Yunis area of the Gaza Strip.

According to a joint statement, Diab was killed in an airstrike carried out Wednesday in the Khan Yunis area.

The Popular Resistance Committees, established in 2000, was previously affiliated with Fatah but is now linked to the Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist organizations, as well as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Members of the organization participated in the October 7, 2023, massacre, infiltrating Israeli territory, murdering civilians and soldiers, and abducting Israelis into the Gaza Strip.

Throughout the war, the organization carried out numerous terrorist attacks against IDF troops in cooperation with Hamas.

According to the IDF and Shin Bet, Diab was involved in advancing terrorist attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians throughout the war, including in recent months.

He also worked to rebuild Hamas' military capabilities, in what the security agencies described as a systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The IDF said the airstrike was carried out to eliminate the threat posed by Diab.

Prior to the strike, the military took measures to minimize the risk of civilian casualties, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

The IDF added that Israeli forces under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the existing agreement.

The military emphasized that its forces will continue operating to eliminate threats to Israeli troops and civilians.