The State Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment on Monday against an Israeli attorney accused of maintaining contact with a foreign agent and obstructing an investigation.

The indictment was submitted to the Central District Court following an investigation by the Israel Security Agency (ISA) and Israel Police. The attorney was arrested approximately two and a half weeks ago on suspicion of committing security offenses.

According to investigators, the attorney maintained contact with a foreign agent and interfered with investigative proceedings.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, the Central District Prosecutor's Office filed the charges and requested that the defendant remain in custody until the conclusion of the legal proceedings.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed further details about the alleged contact or the identity of the foreign agent.