Two days before the Knesset elections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned Police Commissioner Danny Levy on Sunday for a meeting concerning police preparations for Election Day.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir is also expected to participate in the discussion. The Central Elections Committee stated that, on the face of it, there is no obstacle to holding the meeting. However, the committee emphasized that the police commissioner may decide what information to present during the meeting and that the Prime Minister is not permitted to interfere in police plans concerning the elections.

The invitation drew criticism from the Yashar Party, which appealed to the Attorney General and the chairman of the Central Elections Committee, demanding that the meeting be canceled.

In its appeal, the party demanded that authorities "stop Netanyahu's interference in the elections and cancel his meeting with the police commissioner, which is being held without representatives of the Central Elections Committee."

Yashar argued that Netanyahu's position as Prime Minister does not grant him the authority to interfere in police preparations for the elections, particularly when he himself is a candidate.

"Netanyahu is himself running in the elections, is not responsible for ensuring the integrity of the elections, and the police commissioner is not subordinate to him on this matter," the party stated.

The party also expressed concern that the meeting itself was intended to allow Netanyahu to raise allegations about possible threats to electoral integrity in a manner that would undermine public confidence in the election results.

Likud responded that the meeting with the police commissioner was intended to complete a security discussion held with all the heads of the security establishment in light of security threats, and was not intended to address electoral integrity.

Likud added that Justice Sohlberg was welcome to send a representative of the Central Elections Committee to participate in the discussion.

The office of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also addressed the meeting and rejected Yashar's allegations.

"Summoning the police commissioner for a briefing on police preparations for the elections is a routine and accepted step, as previous ministers have also done. It is the minister's duty, as was also emphasized by the Meron Commission, to ask questions, prevent loss of life, examine the preparations, and identify shortcomings wherever they exist.

"The State of Israel is a democratic country, and a meeting between the Prime Minister, the National Security Minister, and the police commissioner is entirely routine and legitimate. There is nothing improper about it. On the contrary, it is part of the responsibility entrusted to the political leadership.

"Gadi, Naftali, and Yair Golan - you, who blocked the Ayalon Highway, will not lecture us about preserving democracy. You are the biggest anti-democrats and inciters."