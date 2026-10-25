King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh is preparing to restore domestic and international flight operations on Sunday following disruptions caused by missile and drone attacks launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist group, the Saudi Gazette reported.

Airport officials announced Saturday that new terminal assignments for flights operated by Saudi national airlines would take effect Sunday as part of efforts to resume passenger services.

Under the revised arrangements, Terminal 1 will serve domestic routes, while Terminal 2 will accommodate international flights operated by Saudi carriers.

The changes mark a step toward restoring regular activity at one of Saudi Arabia's busiest airports after recent Houthi attacks targeted Riyadh and other locations across the Kingdom, including the airport itself .

Passengers holding confirmed reservations were advised to check directly with their airlines before arriving at the airport to ensure that their bookings remain valid and to verify updated departure and arrival schedules.

However, shortly after the announcement, the Houthis issued another warning against using the airport, raising concerns about the security of resumed operations.

A spokesman for the terrorist group warned airlines, airport employees, and passengers that the facility remained unsafe and continued to be a "military target."

The warning comes amid renewed fighting in Yemen, where hostilities between the Houthis and forces backed by Saudi Arabia escalated in July .

The latest round of fighting began when clashes resumed between the Iranian-backed group and Yemen's internationally recognized government, which receives military assistance from a Saudi-led coalition.

During their subsequent offensive, the Houthis seized control of Yemen's entire Red Sea coastline, including the strategic port city of Mokha and three islands overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The strait is a vital maritime passage connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and serves as a major route for international commercial shipping.

In early October, Yemen's internationally recognized government announced a major military campaign aimed at recovering territory held by the Houthis.