The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a warning Sunday urging American airlines to exercise heightened caution when operating flights to or over Saudi Arabia, following a series of attacks on Riyadh's international airport, Reuters reported.

The advisory cites risks associated with ongoing military operations and interference with aircraft navigation systems.

In a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) effective through December 10, the FAA warned that the security situation could endanger aircraft throughout their operations, including while flying over Saudi territory and during takeoff and landing.

“Threats could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes, including overflight, the arrival, and departure phases of flight," the agency stated, describing the conditions as a “potentially hazardous situation."

The warning applies to US airlines as well as operators of aircraft registered in the United States.

The advisory follows Houthi attacks on Riyadh's international airport on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's strike killed 13 people and injured more than 300 others.

Flight operations at the airport remain suspended, with the closure expected to continue until at least 5:00 p.m. EDT on Monday.

The latest escalation comes amid renewed fighting between the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist organization and forces aligned with Yemen's internationally recognized government, supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.

Saudi Arabia became involved in Yemen's civil war in 2015, heading a coalition of Arab countries that intervened on behalf of the internationally recognized government after Houthi forces seized the capital, Sanaa.

A ceasefire negotiated in 2022 largely ended cross-border attacks between the warring sides. However, hostilities resumed in July as the broader regional conflict involving Iran intensified.

During their renewed offensive, Houthi forces captured Yemen's entire coastline along the Red Sea, including the strategic port city of Mokha.

The group also seized three strategically significant islands overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital maritime passage connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and serving as a major international shipping route.

In response to the Houthi territorial advances, Yemen's internationally recognized government announced last Sunday that it was launching a major military campaign aimed at retaking areas controlled by the Iranian-backed group.