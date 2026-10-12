Al Arabiya on Sunday released footage documenting the Houthi missile attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a day earlier.

The strike killed at least 13 people, including an American citizen, and left more than 300 others wounded. It was the third attack targeting the Saudi capital's international airport in the space of one week.

The latest escalation comes amid renewed fighting between the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist organization and forces aligned with Yemen's internationally recognized government, supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.

Saudi Arabia became involved in Yemen's civil war in 2015, heading a coalition of Arab countries that intervened on behalf of the internationally recognized government after Houthi forces seized the capital, Sanaa.

A ceasefire negotiated in 2022 largely ended cross-border attacks between the warring sides. However, hostilities resumed in July as the broader regional conflict involving Iran intensified.

During their renewed offensive, Houthi forces captured Yemen's entire coastline along the Red Sea, including the strategic port city of Mokha.

The group also seized three strategically significant islands overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital maritime passage connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and serving as a major international shipping route.

In response to the Houthi territorial advances, Yemen's internationally recognized government announced last Sunday that it was launching a major military campaign aimed at retaking areas controlled by the Iranian-backed group.